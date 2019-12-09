Scheme encourages you to shop local this Christmas

This year’s Totally Locally Festive Fandango is well and truly underway encouraging residents to shop local this Christmas.

The scheme helps to boost Christmas spending in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd and is an important part of the support the Hebden Bridge Business Forum offers local businesses.

Alison Bartram

“Here in Hebden Bridge and surrounding areas we are so lucky to have so many small businesses on our doorstep whose owners believe passionately about being an independent retailer,” said Alison Bartram, Chair of Hebden Bridge Business Forum.

“This is essential for the character of our town and it gives us a unique feel and vibrancy that you don’t tend to find elsewhere.”

When customers spend £5 or more in local independent shops they can start collecting stickers to fill up cards and be entered into the prize draws.

Last year saw more than 1000 completed cards bringing £25,000 in to the local economy during the critical pre-Christmas period for retailers.

Residents can pick up cards from the Hebden Bridge Visitor Centre, or any retailer in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

The three cash prizes of £300, £200 and £100 have been donated by Ryburne Insurance Brokers, Ansvar Insurance, Cragg Builders and Craggs Country Business Park.

It is hoped that the initiative will boost the sales of independent shops during the Christmas season.

Alison continued: “Many shops, cafes and pubs have their regulars, which instills a real sense of community spirit and more connectivity.

“It’s encouraging to see locals not just talking the talk but walking the walk and becoming more ‘town proud’.

“Spending hard earned pennies locally really does boost our economy and this year’s Fiver Fest weeks in June and October proved this.

“Hebden Bridge continues to buck the national trend because, whilst it seems to be once again in the midst of change and evolving, the one thing at its core is a courageous beating heart.

“Hebden Bridge is still up with the best in the country and we are proud of being a tight-knit community that supports independent businesses.

“Please make sure you continue to support your local shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs and take part in Festive Fandango.”

For more information on the Festive Fandango visit www.hebdenbridge.org.

