School bring Christmas cheer to elderly tenants of housing care scheme

Children from a Halifax school brought holiday cheer to elderly tenants when they put on a Christmas concert for them.

Pupils from Ash Green Primary visited Clement Court - a housing with extra care scheme - in Central Halifax, owned and managed by Together Housing Group, last week to perform some festive favourites.

Paula Lord, Together Housing’s Extra Care Scheme Manager, said: “The tenants love having the children visit, especially at Christmas as it is such a magical time for the children.

“It helps those who don’t have any grandchildren or who live away to experience the excitement shown by the children at this time of year.

“It also breaks down generational barriers by allowing the tenants and children to share their experiences of Christmas and gain a better understanding of how Christmas has changed over the years.”

Clement Court, where the school has been building links, resident Vera Tordoff said: “The children were fantastic and well behaved.

“It was lovely to see them all dressed up in their Santa hats.

“I do enjoy listening to them. It makes it feel like Christmas.”