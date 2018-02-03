School’s session of note with top CEO

Danny Lane, CEO of Yorkshire-based organisation Music and the Deaf, has visited Bradford Grammar School to give Sixth Form students a unique enrichment session.

The session had the aim of inspiring and educating the students on the importance of music and how deaf people can access, play and enjoy music.

Angela McOwen, BGS head of sixth form enrichment said, “We were delighted to welcome Danny to BGS, and his visit has been a great success.

“He is a compelling speaker with a wealth of experience. We are so lucky that such a high profile charity has stopped off at BGS and made a real impact on our students.”