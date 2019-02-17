Search for owners of 'Chug' dog that halted M62 traffic near Birstall

The dog found on the M62. Picture by Highways England.
Highways England has released an appeal to find the owners of a dog which was running loose on the M62.

Traffic on the motorway at junction 27 near Birstall ground to a halt this afternoon after notices of 'animals in the road' were put up.

A dog was later said to be on the loose, but once under control vehicles were released.

It is believed to be a male 'chug' - a cross between a Chihuahua and the Pug.

The agency has since tweeted: "Help Required - Can you assist our #TrafficOfficers in getting this dog back to its owners.

"Found near J27 M62. It is possibly a "Chug" & it's a male."