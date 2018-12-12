Search for relatives after death of Todmorden man

Coroner's officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of James Shackleton.

Mr Shackleton, aged 79, died in hospital on December 10. He was from the Todmorden area.

Anyone with information on the relatives of Mr Shackleton is asked to contact Coroner's Officer Catherine Toner on 01274 373 721.

