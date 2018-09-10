Second major water main burst in five days closes Burnley Road

A second major water main burst in the space of five days has closed Burnley Road causing more traffic chaos for motorists.

The second burst happened in Luddendenfoot on Sunday morning. The road was closed and diversions were put in place as engineers assessed the damage.

The water was turned off with no damage being caused to properties. The road was closed at Tuel Lane coming from Halifax and diversions were in place from Mytholmroyd.

READ: This is when Burnley Road through Luddendenfoot is set to reopen



In the afternoon the water supply was restored, but Calderdale Council confirmed that Burnley Road would be closed for a considerable amount of time whilst repairs take place to make it safe again.

The Council is warning motorists to avoid the area if possible and allow extra time, especially during rush hour.

The burst comes four days after water main burst closed the same road but through Mytholmroyd.

READ: Mytholmroyd water main burst: Dramatic video and photos of the burst and aftermath

READ: Burnley Road to re-open earlier than expected after water main burst



