Ali Selim has told sci-fi magazine that he would like to see a second series made of the huge show which came to Halifax to film some scenes.

While he thinks viewers of the six-part series – due to start streaming on Disney Plus on June 21 – will feel it is complete when it ends, he said some characters will still be alive and he would like to see them face a new challenge in a second season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first five minutes of the first episode of Secret Invasion was released online yesterday (Thursday), giving people a sneak peak at the highly-anticipated TV show.

The Marvel crew filmed Secret Invasion in Halifax (Gerard Binks/Getty)

The footage shows a back street that looks very similar to the area near Bull Green where they filmed and some steep steps that look much like some at Dean Clough.

The crew and cast of the show – which includes Samuel Jackson Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman and Martin Freeman - spent more than a week in Halifax filming in January last year.

They were spotted at The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and near Bull Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trailers released so far have included an explosion in The Piece Hall as well as Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson on one of the historic building’s very-recognisable balconies.

Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)

There was a huge buzz in the town and whole of Calderdale while filming was taking place, with many Marvel fans gathering outside The Piece Hall to try and catch a glimpse of the famous cast.