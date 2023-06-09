News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Secret Invasion: Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke might return to Halifax if Marvel show's director has his way

The director of Marvel show Secret Invasion has raised hopes the cast and crew might return to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jun 2023, 18:37 BST- 2 min read

Ali Selim has told sci-fi magazine that he would like to see a second series made of the huge show which came to Halifax to film some scenes.

While he thinks viewers of the six-part series – due to start streaming on Disney Plus on June 21 – will feel it is complete when it ends, he said some characters will still be alive and he would like to see them face a new challenge in a second season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first five minutes of the first episode of Secret Invasion was released online yesterday (Thursday), giving people a sneak peak at the highly-anticipated TV show.

The Marvel crew filmed Secret Invasion in Halifax (Gerard Binks/Getty)The Marvel crew filmed Secret Invasion in Halifax (Gerard Binks/Getty)
The Marvel crew filmed Secret Invasion in Halifax (Gerard Binks/Getty)
Most Popular

The footage shows a back street that looks very similar to the area near Bull Green where they filmed and some steep steps that look much like some at Dean Clough.

The crew and cast of the show – which includes Samuel Jackson Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman and Martin Freeman - spent more than a week in Halifax filming in January last year.

They were spotted at The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and near Bull Green.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trailers released so far have included an explosion in The Piece Hall as well as Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson on one of the historic building’s very-recognisable balconies.

Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)
Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)

There was a huge buzz in the town and whole of Calderdale while filming was taking place, with many Marvel fans gathering outside The Piece Hall to try and catch a glimpse of the famous cast.

Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson was even seen popping into nearby Pride and Provenance for lunch.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:HalifaxMarvelDisney Plus