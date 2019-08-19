Secure foundation for online property portal

A secure online portal for the residential property market has been developed following a collaboration between a Brighouse-based IT specialist, business technology expert Thomson Reuters Elite and the UK’s largest high street law firm.

Fusion IT, headquartered in Brighouse, has developed a unique client portal solution for McMillan Williams (MW) Solicitors, dramatically reducing time spent on the conveyancing process for both the client and the firm.

The company has made a significant investment into the project, which was developed over the course of 18 months and works seamlessly with MatterSphere; the globally used case management system developed by Thomson Reuters Elite.

Director and chief information officer David Fazakerley said while other online portals allowed buyers to scan in documents, they were unable to enjoy the same trusting relationship that qualified, local, solicitors were able to establish with clients.

He said: “Our new system enables clients to key in everything they have to provide in their own time, without needing to come into the branch, which is far more convenient for them. And from a business point of view, this has dramatically reduced the time spent logging client details to the system, in addition to being completely secure and accurate.

“What once took two weeks to complete now takes just two hours.”

Jamie Watson, managing director of Fusion IT, said: “It was the perfect opportunity to work with a forward-thinking large high street law firm, our perfect client relationship.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the company in the next phase of development for the programme, which includes enhancing the functionality and improving the ease of use.”