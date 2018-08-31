See the latest planning applications to be submitted in Calderdale

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

External glazed access corridor at fourth floor level to connect existing F Mill with existing B Mill Stair: F Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Dean Clough, Halifax.

External glazed access corridor at fourth floor level to connect existing F Mill with existing B Mill Stair (Listed Building Consent): F Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Dean Clough, Halifax.

Second storey extension above existing bay: 12 Edgefield Grove, Savile Park, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Pennine Lodge Care Home Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Pennine Lodge Care Home, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Mytholm Court, Mytholm Court, Mytholmroyd.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Willowdene Avenue, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Crag Lea, Crag Lane, Wheatley.

Single storey rear extension (Part Retrospective): 6 St Giles Close, Hove Edge Brighouse.

Two storey extension to front: The Chalet, Marling Road, Ainley Top, Elland.

Replacement detached garage: 95 School Lane, Illingworth.

Single storey extension to form garage: 21 Hops Lane, Wheatley.

Replacement of existing refridgeration units: 25-29 Westgate House, Market Street, Halifax.

Company name and direction indicating location of our showroom as we are no longer visible from the main road due to recent development on junction of battinson road and queens road: Calderdale MBC Transport Division, Battinson Road, Halifax.

Two Storey Side and Rear Extension: 7 Victoria Avenue, Halifax.

Conversion of barn to dwelling: Great Scout Barn, Chapel Lane, Brearley, Halifax.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/00389 - condition 1 and 2: 38 Grange Heights, Southowram.

Prior Approval application for proposed single storey rear extension, extending out by 4.6 metres, maximum height 3.2 metres, 2.45 metres to eaves: 19 Beckenham Place, Halifax.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate single storey rear extension: 7 Birch Avenue, Rishworth.

Two storey extension to front and side, single storey porch to front.: 65 Crowtrees Lane, Brighouse.

Demolition of garage to facilitate two storey extension to side/rear, and single storey extension to rear: 6 Stratton Road, Brighouse.

Demolition of garage to facilitate two storey side/rear extension: 66 Central Park, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Acacia Drive, Lightcliffe.