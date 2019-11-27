See why Sowerby Bridge’s The Salt Room has scooped a prestigious prize at the Yorkshire Salon Awards

The Salt Room was crowned the 'Best New/Refurbished Salon'.

Salon owner, Michelle Poole, attended the awards evening earlier this month at The Royal Armouries in Leeds, with fellow director and husband Andrew.

Gary Gallanders, Jodi Johnson, owner Michelle Poole and Chrissie Ward, at The Salt Room, Tenterfields, Sowerby Bridge. 'Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.

“It was a really fantastic evening and we certainly didn’t expect to win. Just being a finalist was an enormous privilege, but when Michael Douglas announced that The Salt Room had won, I just couldn’t believe it.

"Our extremely talented team has worked so hard since we opened and this industry recognised and coveted award really recognises all that effort," said Michelle.

The Salt Room, based in Tenterfields Business Park near Luddenden, opened its doors in March of this year after spending tens of thousands of pounds on renovating the new, larger premises.

Their glitzy clientele include local news anchors, footballers and soap stars, and amongst their team is Taylor Swift's former stylist and experts in hair loss.

Chrissie Ward, at The Salt Room, Tenterfields, Sowerby Bridge. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.

"Winning this award is a huge achievement for us, hopefully we can go on to even bigger things in the future," said director Andrew Poole.

Andrew believes that the support from locals has allowed them to thrive and bring a level of hairdressing usually seen in big, metropolitan cities to Calderdale.

"We really searched for unique stylists and in just a short amount of time we've gone from a small salon, to a successful creative business going from strength to strength.

"The community support is great. It's really important to engage with locals since we're not that far away from Leeds and Manchester. It's great to be able to bring a high quality of hair dressing to a place like Halifax," said Andrew.

Owner Michelle Poole at the Salt Room. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.