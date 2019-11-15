Seed fund for school project

A Halifax primary school has received a £1,000 donation from a housebuilder to support its allotment project.

St Michaels and All Angels CE Primary School received the donation from the Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire’s Community Champions scheme.

The funds will support the development of a new allotment specifically designed for pupils with additional needs.

Joanne Feltham, chairperson for the school’s PTA committee, who applied for the funds, said: “At St Michaels PTFA, we want to support the children in any way we can to allow them to develop to the best of their abilities.

“The allotment will provide a variety of benefits for the pupils from improving mental and physical wellbeing to developing an understanding of how fruit and vegetables grow.

“We have been busy fundraising, but Persimmon Homes’ contribution will enable us to make the project a much closer reality. We are very grateful.”

Simon Whalley, sales director for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “Our Community Champions scheme is all about supporting local people in the areas in which we are building.

“We are delighted to support this wonderful project and believe the allotment will provide both an insightful and rewarding resource for the pupils.

“We encourage any local charities and organisations to apply for next month’s donation by completing an online form on the Persimmon Homes website.”

