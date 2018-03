Snow has once again covered Calderdale and left roads and schools disrupted.

We’d love to see your pictures of the snow in your area of the borough.

This photo was taken by Adrian Kellett of Elland this morning (Thursday).

Let us know how the snow has affected you, either by closing your child’s school or making your commute to work a nightmare. Send your pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or send them to us via Twitter or Facebook.