Send us your snow pictures

Calderdale has been blanketed in snow today (Wednesday), meaning a nightmare commute to work for some, and a day of fun for others.

Some schools were forced to close due to the heavy snowfall, giving children a chance to enjoy the wintry wonderland.

These children - Bill Norman-McCall, aged eight, Kitty Langlois, aged nine, Matilda Norman-McCall, aged nine, and Amber Blackburn, aged 10, went out sledging in the snow.

If you have pictures of sledging, snowmen or your busy commute home from work, email them to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or send them to us via Twitter or Facebook.