Serious car crash closes busy road near Clifton

Motorists are being warned about delays after a serious road crash this lunchtime.

Halifax Road in Scholes is closed in both directions due to a serious collision near to the Stafford Arms pub which happened at 12.33pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Halifax Road in Cleckheaton.

"The road is currently closed and delays are likely in the area."

