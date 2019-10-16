Serious car crash closes road as VW Golf flips onto its roof and driver taken to hospital

A road has been closed close to Calderdale which is causing major disruption for commuters.

The West Yorkshire Police Road Policing unit told road users via Twitter that they were dealing with a serious crash at 5.30am this morning.

Police have closed a road in Wyke after a serious crash

A spokesperson for the unit said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious RTC on the A641 Woodside Road and the B6379 Huddersfield Road in the Low Moor/Wyke of Bradford.

"At this time there is no timef rame for when the road will reopen."

A VW Golf ended up on its roof outside St Mark's Church.

A man in his 40s was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.