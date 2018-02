Around 70 people attended a Pancake Party at Vale Baptist Church, Cornholme, on Shrove Tuesday.

Jim Haughey, of the organisers, thanked the kitchen team which kept the pancakes coming and said around £100 was raised for Christian Aid.

The Pancake Party at Vale Baptist Church, Cornholme, raised �100 for Christian Aid

Jim said people’s support was appreciated: “This was the first of many pancake parties, so hope to see you all again next year,” he said.