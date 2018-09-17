Severe weather warning issued as Calderdale prepares to face Storm Helene

Calderdale has been issued with a severe weather warning as Storm Helene begins to make its presence felt in the region.

The warning falls for the hours between 9pm this evening (Monday) and 6pm tomorrow evening, with winds exceeding 20 miles per hour expected

A Met Office statement said: "A spell of strong winds for western and some central parts of the UK during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Some damage to trees is possible, for example large branches or trees falling in a few places.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely."