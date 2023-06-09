News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Shaymen midfielder leaves Halifax to link up with former Town boss at Barrow

FC Halifax Town midfielder Kian Spence has joined League Two side Barrow.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read
Kian SpenceKian Spence
Kian Spence

He will link up again with former Shaymen boss Pete Wild, who brought him to Halifax back in 2020 from Scarborough.

Spence, who was out-of-contract, showed outstanding technical ability, vision and awareness in his time at The Shay, although he missed large parts of last season with a persistent groin injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A move to the Football League has long since looked a possibility for the midfielder, who joins Jack Senior and Harvey Gilmour in leaving Halifax this week.

Related topics:HalifaxPete WildLeague TwoScarboroughFootball League