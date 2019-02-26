“She’s always been special” - Phyllis celebrates her 100th birthday

Phyllis Horsfall celebrated her 100th birthday with a letter from the Queen and a special party at Valley View Care Home.

Phyllis was married for more than 40 years to Louis Horsfall, who died in 1986, and has a daughter Jean Rogan, 64, two grandchildren, Adam, 37, and Sally, 35, one great-grandson Zach, nine, a nephew Stephen Greenwood and a niece June Greenwood.

Phyllis with her card from the Queen

Phyllis was one of five siblings born and educated in Todmorden, and worked in Knowles Weaving Mill before moving to Hebden Bridge.

She then went back to work, after having her daughter, at Redmond Brothers in Hebden Bridge for about 20 years as a quality controller until she retired.

“All through her life she’s looked after everybody. She still tries to look after people in here!” said her daughter Jean.

“She’s just a lovely, caring lady. It’s absolutely wonderful she’s reached 100, she so deserves it.

“She never moans, she’s always happy, laughing and smiling.

“She’ll probably outlive me!

“She’s had quite a hard life because she’s looked after my dad, my granddad, she’s always helped me with my children.

“She’s always been special.

“She used to love wordsearches, dancing, knitting.

“She would always go to any entertainment and join in with anything that was going on.

“I want to thank all the staff at Valley View, they’ve been absolutely fabulous.”

Phyllis was thrown a special birthday party at Valley View with her family, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale.

“Family has been my mum’s everything,” added Jean.

“She had three brothers and one sister who just meant the world to her.

“And we’re just the same. We’re very close.”