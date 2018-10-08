Sheep rescued from Halifax river after being attacked by dog

Firefighters rescued an injured sheep from a Halifax river after it was attacked by a dog.

The farm animal was chased by the dog into the river feeding Ogden reservoir on Sunday just before 2pm

The sheep was rescued by Cleckheaton Technical Rescue and farmer and given veterinary treatment.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Please keep dogs under control around livestock – this was a nasty injury to the sheep which could have been avoided."

