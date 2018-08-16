Shibden Dog Day rearranged after cancellation

The rearranged Shibden Dog Day will be going ahead on Friday, August 24 from 12pm to 4pm in Shibden Park.

The event had to be cancelled earlier this year on what was the hottest day of the year and includes a fun dog show with classes such as ‘waggiest tail’, ‘puppy love’ and ‘best junior handler’.

This isn’t the first time this year the local RSPCA branch has had to postpone their events due to the extreme weather. Their popular K9 Party in the Park

was postponed from July 8 and is now scheduled to take place in Manor Heath Park on Sunday, September 9.

Lauren Moore, Branch Fundraiser for RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford, said “We’re thrilled to have another chance to put on our Fun Dog Show this year.

“We’ve held the Shibden Dog Day in Shibden Park for over a decade now and we were gutted when the weather made us have to cancel and let people down in July, but the welfare of the dogs must come first. We have such an amazing amount of support for this event and it’s great to be able to offer families something exciting to do during the summer holidays.”