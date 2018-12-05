Shocking video shows would-be burglars trying to break into West Yorkshire home

CCTV footage captured at a house in a West Yorkshire village shows the frightening moment three men tried to break in.

They can be seen sneaking around the driveway of the house in Clifton, near Brighouse, on Sunday.

The men in the driveway of the house in Clifton

One of the men then tries to force the door of the property before the gang appear to be disturbed and flee the scene.

The incident comes just days after a horrifying violent robbery at the home of a couple on their 60s who live a few streets away - although there is no suggestion the crimes are linked.

In the first break-in, four men burst into a house on Cannon Hall Close when the woman opened the patio door to feed their cat. She and her husband were both assaulted and the men left with a small amount of cash.

West Yorkshire Police said about the second incident:

"Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary on Sunday December 2.

"Three suspects attempted to gain entry to a residential property. They are thought to have been spooked and left empty-handed.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180608280."