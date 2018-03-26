Shopping centre ready for Easter

Woolshops Shopping Centre is rolling out the red carpet for VIB (Very Important Bunny) - Peter Rabbit - who will be making an ‘eggstra’ special appearance at the centre this Easter.

To celebrate Easter, Peter Rabbit will be hopping into Woolshops on Tuesday April 3 for story time sessions - led by a narrator - at intervals between 11am and 4pm.

Visitors to the centre can also enjoy a fun-filled day of Easter activities, including a crafts workshop and an Easter egg hunt.

All activities are free, but the craft workshops and Easter egg hunt are on a first-come first-served basis and early arrival is recommended.

Samantha Crowden, Deputy Centre Manager of Woolshops, ‘egg-spressed’ her excitement and said it would be a cracking day out for the family.

“With Easter just around the corner, a visit from everyone’s favourite bunny rabbit is definitely warranted,” said Samantha.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Peter Rabbit to the centre as he has so many fans in the town.

“This will be a great treat for our littlest Halifax shoppers and a lovely opportunity for families to spend some quality time together enjoying all the activities.”

All of the activities on the day are completely free, and booking is not required.

For other news and happenings at Woolshops, please visit http://www.woolshopsshoppingcentre.co.uk/