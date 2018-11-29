Show us your decorations! We want to see the most festive house in Calderdale

Is your house the most festive in the whole of Calderdale? Do you have so many lights that it looks like Blackpool illuminations?

We would love to see it!

We're looking for the most festive house in Calderdale, with everything from fairy lights on the windows to animatronic reindeer in the garden and over decorated Christmas trees.

A house in Essex is claiming to be the most festive in the UK, but we think someone in the borough can beat it in Christmas spirit.

Email your pictures as a JPEG to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet them to us at @HXCourier.

