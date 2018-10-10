Show your support for Overgate during Hospice Care Week

Overgate Hospice is asking the Calderdale community to show their support during Hospice Care Week (October 8-14), a national campaign to raise awareness of hospice care in a community.

Laura Golding, Director of Income at Overgate Hospice, said: “We always want to highlight the importance of hospice care and talk about the extraordinary work that hospices do at the heart of their communities.

“We at Overgate Hospice have cared for 9,750 patients and their families since we opened our doors in 1981 and palliative care has changed and evolved in that time but our core belief has always been the same – knowing that sometimes although we cannot add days to the life of our patients we can add life to their days making the most of the time they have left.”

Laura continued: “A huge misconception is that hospices are where people go to die. Even though in some cases this is sadly true 34 per cent of are patients are discharged each year. Another misconception is that we only provide inpatient care but we also run day hospice where patients can come and speak to doctors, seek advice, access therapies or just a chat and have a cup of tea. We also provide a drop-in session, run a carers group, bereavement group and a counselling service.

“We are asking everyone to post/tweet #HeartMyHospice and tell us the reasons why they love Overgate Hospice. During this campaign we will be highlighting our services and we will be ending the week on a high with an open morning at the hospice where everyone is invited to come and have a look around and see the services we have on offer and speak to staff.

“Fundraising will also be on hand and you can have a look at next year’s plans for events and campaigns. We hope you can join us on Saturday from 10am until 1pm.“