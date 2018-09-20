Showbiz academy opens in Halifax

A new performing arts school for four to 18 year-olds is opening in Halifax this weekend.

The Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) is hosting a free open day this Saturday (22 September) from 9.45am to 1pm at North Halifax Grammar School on Moor Bottom Road.

PQA’s modules in comedy and drama, musical theatre and film and television teach a comprehensive range of skills, which are useful for everyday life, not just a career in the performing arts, while masterclasses allow students to experience more specialist lessons in areas like stage combat, beat-boxing, street dance and magic.

Principal Ashley Wade said: “It was always a dream of mine to one day open my own theatre school and I am thrilled to be launching PQA Halifax which offers so many fantastic opportunities.

“By being able to share my passion with every student is so rewarding and I cannot wait to welcome people to the academy.”