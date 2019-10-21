Shrewdd Marketing welcomes two new members to team

A Halifax based marketing company has brought on two new team members to help with its growing portfolio of customers.

Shrewdd Marketing welcomes Claire Frankland and Mark Longbottom to the team.

Claire joins as Creative Lead focusing on all the firm's creative design activities.

Since joining the team Claire has enjoyed the fast paced environment and variety of our work, having already worked on projects for several internationally recognised brands.

She is looking forward to a long and enjoyable career with Shrewdd, gaining a wealth of experience and developing her design skills further.

Claire started her creative journey by obtaining a degree in Computer Animation and Visual Effects at Teesside University, also working within the transport and dental sectors.

Mark joins the firm as PR and Social Media Account Manager and will work alongside new and existing clients to ensure all their needs are met.

After graduating from the University of Huddersfield with a degree in Business Administration, Mark went on to work in various marketing and analytical roles within Skipton Building Society, spanning eight years, before joining Weir Minerals Europe as European Marketing Executive, where he worked for seven years.

Mark is looking forward to the varied workload, building successful relationships with clients and developing his marketing knowledge further.

Shrewdd Marketing is looking forward to working with Claire and Mark.

