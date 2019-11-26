Shrewdd’s deal to market global lighting supplier Fulham

Halifax-based Shrewdd Marketing, a growing B2B marketing agency, has landed a major contract.

The new deal will see the agency deliver full-service marketing and PR services for Fulham, a global supplier of connected and intelligent lighting solutions.

The agency will develop an integrated wide-reaching PR campaign and strategic content marketing strategy to proactively engage Fulham’s key audiences and help increase knowledge of the company’s innovative products, services and solutions.

Fulham is a leading global provider of intelligent, sustainable lighting components and electronics for use in industrial and commercial lighting, emergency/exit, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications.

The contract follows the successful opening of Shrewdd Marketing’s satellite office in London. With more than 15 years’ experience working in the lighting industry, Shrewdd will leverage its knowledge of the sector to develop brand and product campaigns for the California-based company.

Alf Lombardi, director of Shrewdd Marketing, said: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with Fulham, a company at the forefront of the lighting industry, and we are very much looking forward to working with the team.

“We have a growing number of international clients and we intend to further build on this by offering competitive fees, extensive expertise across a broad range of sectors and a dedicated team of marketing professionals for clients.”

Antony Corrie, President and CEO of Fulham, said: “We are confident Shrewdd has the capabilities, expertise and market knowledge to support us with our objectives.”

Visit www.shrewdd.com for more information about Shrewdd Marketing.