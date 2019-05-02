Shure steps in to help music venue after thieves steal vital equipment

Shure, a leading manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics, has helped Halifax music venue The Lantern stay on the live music scene after a devastating incident last year.

The Lantern is an independent Live Music Venue which opened its doors in November 2017.

It is a venue that prides itself on a fun loving, all-inclusive attitude and putting on killer shows that champion live music and those working hard to keep it alive.

Ben Adey, booker and venue manager, said: “Twenty of our microphones were stolen during the break in.

“These are extremely valuable and, of course, essential in being able to operate as a music venue.

“Shure were gracious enough to donate some microphones to help us out, and for that we’re very grateful as our insurance company failed to pay out.

“The Lantern is a 150 capacity venue and while only in our infancy, we’re proud to have already promoted some great shows. Long may it continue. Thank you, Shure.”

Shure’s Marc Henshall, senior marketing specialist, pro audio, said: “The UK has a rich musical history that is celebrated across the globe.

“For this tradition to continue, we must support our grassroots live music scene.

“We are pleased to support The Lantern.”