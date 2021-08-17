Sighting of Halifax teen Monika Molnar who went missing over a week ago
Police officers across two different forces are stepping up their search for a missing Halifax teenager.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 3:04 pm
Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Monika (Amy) Molnar who is missing from West Yorkshire.
The 14-year-old was seen leaving her home address on Monday 9 August at around 8.40pm
She was last seen on August 10 on Greenbrow Road, Wythenshawe and has been going by the name of Amy.
Her disappearance is out of character.
She was last seen wearing all black clothing with black shoes, carrying a large black rucksack, with a black holdall bag.
If anyone has any information about her whereabouts or has had contact with Monika / Amy please contact police on 101 quoting log 1649 of August 9.