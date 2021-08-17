Sighting of Halifax teen Monika Molnar who went missing over a week ago

Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Monika (Amy) Molnar who is missing from West Yorkshire.

The 14-year-old was seen leaving her home address on Monday 9 August at around 8.40pm

She was last seen on August 10 on Greenbrow Road, Wythenshawe and has been going by the name of Amy.

Monika (Amy) Molnar is missing

Her disappearance is out of character.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing with black shoes, carrying a large black rucksack, with a black holdall bag.