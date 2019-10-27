Signs go up at new Costa Coffee in Brighouse and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Conversion of first floor of barn to one bedroom studio: Balkram Edge Farm, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls.

Extension to existing garages: 3 Clay House Court, Back Coronation Street, Greetland.

Alterations to roof to facilitate a first floor extension: Rose View, Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey rear extension to house and raising the roof of the garage to facilitate conversion to granny annexe: 22 Moorbank Drive, Shelf.

Single storey extension to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 46 Manor Heath Road, Halifax.

Integral illumination and screen to the ATM fascia, Internally illuminated Free Cash Withdrawals sign above the ATM. Blue LED halo illumination to the surround (retrospective): 214 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax.

First floor extension to side: 21 St Matthews Drive, Northowram.

Installation of ATM (Retrospective): 214 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax.

Detached garage with log store, single storey extension and new chimney to South elevation and conversion of attached barn to living space: 30 Syke Lane, Lightcliffe.

Two storey extensions to side and rear and garden playroom to rear garden: 3 Golf Crescent, Halifax.

Single storey extension to rear: Greendale, Godly Lane, Rishworth.

Sun room to rear garden: 106 Ramsden Wood Road, Walsden.

Dormer to front and rear: 12 Waindale Crescent, Mount Tabor, Halifax.

Two B2 units and car parking: Zodion House, Station Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Residential development of four apartments (Amended scheme to 16/01617): Garage 1 Adjacent To 1 Birdcage, Halifax.

Internal alterations to facilitate part change of use from residential (C3) to office (A2) (Listed Building Consent): 2A White Hart Fold, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Internal changes (Lawful Development Certificate): Brink Top Farm, Brink Top, Todmorden.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/01240/FUL - Condition 2: 11 Belle Vue Terrace, Southowram.

Two internally illuminated fascia signs (front and rear elevations) and vinyl applications to rear elevation (Advertisement Consent): 65-67 Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing conservatory at rear to facilitate single storey extension: Brenly Wood, 154A Halifax Road, Ripponden.

Prune two trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): The Limes, 11 Willowfield Drive, Halifax.

Replacement garage: Cornerstones, 37 Moor Grove, Shelf.