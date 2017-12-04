SLIDESHOW: The best in the business at Courier awards

The best in the business were celebrated at the 2017 Halifax Courier Business Awards.

A wide range of businesses were successful on the night, with Business of the Year going to Sowerby-Bridge based J&C Joel.

The winners at the Halifax Courier Business Awards 2017

The Lifetime Achievement award went to Lister Horsfall, while the Business Person went to James Howard.

The Employer award went to PL Projects and the Entrepreneur award went to Tim Mercer.

The Green Business award went to San Pedro, and the Green Champion award went to YES Energy.

The Innovator award went to Collett and Sons and the Manufacturing award went to A-Safe.

The New Business award went to Hawley Group and the Small to medium Sized award went to Circuit Electrical Testing.

The event took place at The Venue in Barkisland.