‘Smelly lorry’ odour needs to be sorted once and for all

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has added her voice to concerns over foul odours emitted from lorries carrying animal products in Calderdale.

The Labour backbencher has liaised with council bosses over long-standing issues connected with vehicles travelling to and from Leo Group premises above Boothtown, Halifax, to stop leaking materials onto roadsides.

She said: “My understanding is that the council cannot act on this particular smell as Government regulations do not require animal by-products to be transported in air-tight containers.

“However, while they need not be air-tight by law, regulations do say that these trucks should be covered and leak-proof and I would expect any leakages of animal parts to be looked at seriously.”

The Leo Group insisted that recent spillages had been caused by third-party transport vehicles.

Danny Sawrij for the Leo Group said: “Whilst we would like to stress the wagon involved was not operated by The Leo Group, it was destined for our plant and therefore falls under our responsibility, and for that I would like to apologise to all those who were inconvenienced.”

