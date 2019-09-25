Smith Brothers recruits staff as it powers forward

High-voltage power contractors Smith Brothers has added a wealth of electrical engineering expertise to its portfolio as six new faces join the Elland-headquartered firm – alongside a newly promoted MD.

After seven years with the electrical engineering company, former director Dave Ogden has been promoted to managing director. Celebrating 20 years in business, founding brothers Richard and John Smith will each remain in the organisation as joint chairman.

Joining the team as a site manager, Phillip Taylor brings 15 years of experience in electrical engineering following a change from the armed forces.

In addition, Elliott Johnson has come on board as a fitter, as he seeks to further progress within the sector.

Another new face is Adrian Pickles, the company’s newest high voltage supervisor and fitter, and appointed as a project manager, Matthew Selkirk has 22 years of experience in the sector.

Completing the new-look line-up, Karl Gill has joined as an electrician, while Darrell Johnson, who has worked in the electrical engineering industry for 39 years, has been announced as the firm’s new health and safety manager.

Richard Smith, joint chairman, said: “As we look to support our growth plans, we’ve welcomed a number of contract and permanent members of staff – and are recruiting more in order to cement Smith Brothers’ position for another two decades.

“Dave Ogden has played a key role in developing the business over the last few years and we feel the time is right for him to take on the role of managing director.”