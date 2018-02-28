Snow closes Calderdale roads with warning against 'non-essential travel'

A warning has been issued to drivers after roads in Calderdale were forced to be closed because of the deteriorating weather conditions.

The A681 Bacup Road inTodmorden, Kebs Road in Blackshaw Head and Marsden Gate in Outlane have been listed as impassable.

The Calderdale Council Highways team said: "All our frontline gritters, backup gritters and tractor ploughs remain out treating and clearing the roads and will stay out until further notice.

"The road surface temperature at our weather station is already at -6°c and at these temperatures rock salt isn't as effective

"With the current weather conditions and a forecast of more snow showers and drifting snow for the coming hours, the Council advises against any non-essential travel overnight."