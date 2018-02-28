Snow closes more Calderdale roads with warning against travel

A warning has been issued to drivers after roads in Calderdale were forced to be closed because of the deteriorating weather conditions.

The A681 Bacup Road inTodmorden, Kebs Road in Blackshaw Head and Marsden Gate in Outlane have been listed as impassable.

Keighley Road at Peckett Well (from Howarth old Road to Bradford boundary) and Blackstone Edge Road (from Sykesgate to Rochdale boundary) are also blocked.

The Calderdale Council Highways team said: "All our frontline & backup gritters and tractor ploughs have been out treating/clearing the roads and will continue to grit/clear through the morning. Gritters are prioritising the main arterial routes.

"Please think if your journey is absolutely necessary. Only travel if essential, drive to the conditions and stay safe.