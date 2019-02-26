Soccer stars come to Halifax to pay their respects to Eric Harrison

Mourners included Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Mark Hughes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Steve Bruce, Brian Kidd, Ron Atkinson and Joe Royle.
1. The funeral of Eric Harrison at Halifax Minster
Charlotte Graham for the Daily Telegraph Pool
other
3. The funeral of Eric Harrison at Halifax Minster
Charlotte Graham for the Daily Telegraph Pool
other
4. The funeral of Eric Harrison at Halifax Minster
Charlotte Graham for the Daily Telegraph Pool
other
View more