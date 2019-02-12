Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces Leeds Town Hall date

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has added new tour dates to her The Song Diaries UK tour, taking in a string of shows in November – including a date at Leeds Town Hall.

One of British music’s most recognised and distinctive vocalists, she'll be performing orchestral versions of her hits as well as songs from the great canon of disco, at the show on November 24.

Since the release of her debut album ‘Read My Lips’ in 2001, which sold over two million copies worldwide, Ellis-Bextor has had six Top 10 singles, including ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Get Over You’, and of course ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

For millions though, their first introduction to Sophie was with her collaboration with Spiller creating the No.1 Hit - “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love). The song catapulted her into the music scene and was the most played record on UK radio between 2000 and 2010.



She has incorporated several genres over the course of her career, from her debut through to 2014’s Wanderlust, which fused elements of folk, baroque and orchestral music. The album was certified Gold and spawned the hit single “Young Blood”, which will be performed on the tour.

Her most recent album, 2016’s ‘Familia’, included disco, dance, sophisti-pop and chamber pop. What has been a constant thread though is her trademark, stunning vocal sound.



Sophie said: “It’s so exciting to be performing hits from my entire career with full orchestral arrangements for the first time!

"This is a bit of a dream come true. I’m especially delighted that I get to do some proper full-on live disco with strings..it’s going to be really special!”

The basis for the shows will be arrangements stemming from her forthcoming Orchestral Greatest Hits album due out on March 15, on which she worked with long term collaborator and album producer Ed Harcourt with orchestral arrangements by Amy Langley (Dirty Pretty Strings), and additional production from David Arnold.