Sowerby Bridge army veteran in marathon dosh dash for GOSH

A Military man from Sowerby Bridge is aiming to raise over £3,300 for Great Ormond Street Hospital when he takes on the Manchester Marathon next weekend.

Sowerby Bridge resident and three-tour Royal Army Medical Corp veteran Richard Cade took up running after becoming stressed in 2015.

Richard after his efforts at the London Marathon last year.

Having raised £3,300 for the REACH Children’s charity at the London Marathon last year, Richard, who works as a HSE Offshore Medic in the North Sea and does all his training on a treadmill, has made a very special promise should he beat that figure before he takes on the Manchester Marathon on April 8.

“I’ve said that if I raise over £3,300 I’ll run the marathon in nothing but my Dad’s pants and a running vest!” he said, before admitting marathon running is the most physically demanding thing he’s ever done.

“After training for the London Marathon last year I said never again after I crossed the line. It was one of the most grueling things I had done in my life, worse than my British Army Training.”

Richard joined the British Army in 2002 as a Combat Medical Technician within the Royal Army Medical Corps and was stationed in Germany and Tidworth. He was then deployed to Iraq on Operation Telic in 2002 and 2007. In 2006 authorities deployed him to Afghanistan on Operation Herrick.

Since leaving the army he has worked in Afghanistan providing security and medical support to the Afghanistan Parlimentary Elections for the United Nations.

You can donate to Richard’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-cade1