Sowerby Bridge dad in marathon dosh dash for GOSH

The military father of a toddler born without fingers is busy raising money for the hospital working wonders to put that right.

Sowerby Bridge resident and three-tour Royal Army Medical Corp veteran Richard Cade took up running to deal with the stress of two-year-old Nellie’s condition, known as symbrachdactly, which left her born without fingers in her left hand in August 2015.

Little Nellie Cade is on the mend have been born without bones in the fingers of her left hand.

The news came as a shock to doctors and little Nellie has since had two operations at the famous Great Ormond Street Hospital, the most recent of which involved doctors taking bones from her toes and putting them in her fingers, replacing the toes with bone shavings from her hip.

Having raised £3,300 for the REACH Children’s charity at the London Marathon last year, Richard, who works as a HSE Offshore Medic in the North Sea and does all his training on a treadmill, has made a very special promise should he beat that figure before he takes on the Manchester Marathon next weekend, on April 8.

“I’ve said that if I raise over £3,300 I’ll run the marathon in nothing but my Dad’s pants and a running vest!” he said, before admitting marathon running is the most physically demanding thing he’s ever done.

“After training for the London Marathon last year I said never again after I crossed the line. It was one of the most grueling things I had done in my life, worse than my British Army Training.”

Since Nellie was referred to Great Ormond Street, Richard has been in awe of their efforts.

“After everything they’ve done for Nellie I couldn’t help but offer to give back.”

You can donate to Richard’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-cade1