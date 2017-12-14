Sowerby Bridge skyline lit up with Winterlight

A dazzling spectacle of light lit up the Sowerby Bridge sky when the town hosted its Winterlight 2017 festival last weekend.

It was all the more welcome as Fire & Water’s event was “touch and go” this year due an extreme shortage of funding, said Phil Hawdon of the organising team.

Winterlight pictures courtesy of Darren Fleming - darrenflemingphotography.co.uk

“But very fortunately Calderdale Council provided a grant and the show went on.

“We have a team of artist and technologist volunteers who work throughout the year to design and create Winterlight events and are enormously helped by a network of performers who simply love to join in and give massive value. And what can you say about the fireworks? They just get better year on year!”

The new venue at the Canal Basin offered more space and judging by the size and response of the crowd Winterlight was very successful, said Phil.

The Baghdaddies, The Sky Band, Sambalifax, Whalley Rangers All Stars, Circus Fudge, Andy Plant’s Caravan, Fire Man Dave, Bill Palmer’s Mystic Monty and Skyblazers and the Winterlight Geese, supported by EPS Plant Hire, Performance Space, the businesses community at The Wharf and not forgetting the volunteers combined to put on a fantastic spectacle, said Phil.

Winterlight pictures courtesy of Darren Fleming - darrenflemingphotography.co.uk

Thanks were due to Calderdale Council, Canal & River Trust, residents and businesses at the Basin and the Boatyard, performers and volunteers and all who came along to watch and support them.

“Fire and Water’s aim is to develop an exciting and creative hub, embracing cultural, educational and economic activities to revitalise the historic centre of Sowerby Bridge but we need members and sponsors to achieve this,” said Phil.

You can get more information by going to website http://sbfireandwater.co.uk”

Winterlight pictures courtesy of Darren Fleming - darrenflemingphotography.co.uk