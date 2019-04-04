Spa pool reopens after major repairs

Todmorden Sports Centre’s spa pool has now reopened following extensive repairs.

The full Premier Suite, including sauna and steam room, has been out of action while major repair work has been taking place to the spa pool tank.

This work is now complete and the Premier Suite reopened on Monday April 1. The spa pool is also now available to use following certified water quality tests.

Calderdale Council’s Sports Service Manager, Gary Byrnes, said: “I’m pleased that successful repairs have been carried out on the spa pool facility at Todmorden Sports Centre.

“We know how popular the Premier Suite is, so it’s been our priority to complete this work as quickly as possible.

“I’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst this work has been carried out and hope they enjoy the improved facilities.”

Use of the Premier Suite facilities at Todmorden Sports Centre, as well as the sauna and steam room at Halifax Pool, is included in sports membership packages.

Membership also covers the use of four swimming pools, over 200 fitness classes across all the sites each week and full use of state-of-the-art gym equipment.

Plus, there’s squash, off-peak badminton, off-peak table tennis and tennis, where available.

To find out more about sports facilities in Calderdale, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/sport

