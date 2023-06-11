Benjamin Rushton was a remarkable 19th century working class weaver and political organiser from Ovenden who was a leading figure in Halifax’s chartist movement.

He was a staunch campaigner for working class rights, for political reform and for better pay and conditions in the workplace.

He played a leading role in organising to ensure Halifax took a prominent place in the Great Strike of 1842, commemorated with a plaque on the outside of Calderdale Industrial Museum last year.

Lister Lane Cemetery

Rushton died on June 18, 1853, making this year the 170th anniversary of his death, and a special event is being organised to mark the inspirational man.

On Friday (June 16) Calderdale Trades Council, Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery, Calderdale Industrial Museum and Calderdale National Education Union will come together to remember Rushton and the other Halifax chartists, as well as explore their legacies and the lessons that they might have for today.

The event will be held at Lister Lane Cemetery between 6pm and 7pm. Afterwards peopele are invited for a commemorative drink to toast Rushton at The Grayston Unity where Great Strike beer, brewed to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Great Strike of 1842 last year by Eagles Cragg brewery in Todmorden, will be available once again.

