News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Special ceremony to be held for leading Halifax working class hero

Halifax will celebrate one of its working class heroes.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Benjamin Rushton was a remarkable 19th century working class weaver and political organiser from Ovenden who was a leading figure in Halifax’s chartist movement.

He was a staunch campaigner for working class rights, for political reform and for better pay and conditions in the workplace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He played a leading role in organising to ensure Halifax took a prominent place in the Great Strike of 1842, commemorated with a plaque on the outside of Calderdale Industrial Museum last year.

Lister Lane CemeteryLister Lane Cemetery
Lister Lane Cemetery
Most Popular

Rushton died on June 18, 1853, making this year the 170th anniversary of his death, and a special event is being organised to mark the inspirational man.

On Friday (June 16) Calderdale Trades Council, Friends of Lister Lane Cemetery, Calderdale Industrial Museum and Calderdale National Education Union will come together to remember Rushton and the other Halifax chartists, as well as explore their legacies and the lessons that they might have for today.

The event will be held at Lister Lane Cemetery between 6pm and 7pm. Afterwards peopele are invited for a commemorative drink to toast Rushton at The Grayston Unity where Great Strike beer, brewed to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Great Strike of 1842 last year by Eagles Cragg brewery in Todmorden, will be available once again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will involve the laying of a commemorative wreath at Rushton's grave, as well as talks by David Glover from Friends of Lister Lane, Mohammad Taj of Unite, author Catherine Howe, Calderdale Councillor Jenny Lynn, Vee Smith-Uka from Right to Remain and others.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:HalifaxOvenden