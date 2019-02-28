Specsavers store in Halifax backs Comic Relief with sale of funny frames

Specsavers is once again supporting Comic Relief and the store in Halifax is getting in on the act by selling funny frames which are sure to raise a smile.

It is the third Red Nose Day that Specsavers has supported the charity by launching the frames in store, with this year’s red glasses jester theme in keeping with the charity’s comic ethos.

Since 2015, Specsavers stores have raised £848,000 and have pledged to raise £250,000 this year in their quest to break the £1million mark.

Read: Record fair in Halifax proves a big hit

This will be done through the sale of the Comic Relief frames which cost just £2, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the charity. They will be available to buy in stores and, for the first time, the Comic Relief website.

Philip Garbe, Retail Director at Specsavers Halifax said: "Our glasses this year are fantastic and we hope everyone gets into the fundraising spirit by picking up a pair in store and help us smash our £1 million fundraising mark. We are really proud to support Comic Relief and all the good causes they fund."

Catherine Cottrell, fundraising and partnerships executive director at Comic Relief, said: "We’re so pleased Specsavers is continuing to support us for the third year. It’s great to see people having fun wearing their Comic Relief specs to help us raise much needed funds on Red Nose Day and we’re thrilled to now be offering these on our online shop too."

Read: Revealed: Yorkshire’s largest wildlife hotspots

Frames are available at the Halifax Specsavers store from now ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday 15 March. Customers who would like to recycle the glasses after Red Nose Day will be able to return them to the store and they will be sent onto a specialist recycling company.