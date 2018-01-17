Splashing good time at icy New Year swim

More than 50 swimmers braved the icy waters at the annual New Year Swim on Sunday, cheered on by a large crowd of supporters.

The event at Lee Dam, Lumbutts near Todmorden, organised by Todmorden Amateur Swimming Club with support from Todmorden Lions and The Top Brink Inn, was a fantastic success.

With the water temperature barely above four degrees and a bracing South Pennine wind blowing, competitiors took the plunge in the dam in their bid for glory.

The girls’ race was a closely fought contest between club swimmers Esther Kenworthy and Imogen Moules and although both girls reached the trophy together, Esther managed to hold on to it and was pronounced winner.

The boys’ race was equally well contested. Fig Latimer-Greenwood showed his stamina and pulled away from the pack to raise the trophy.

The ladies’ race followed with 20 competitors huddling together like penguins at the starting line to keep warm. Clare Duffield took the direct approach and managed to clinch the trophy.

Perhaps encouraged by the juniors’ and ladies’ races, the men’s race was a more boisterous affair. Despite early talk of a tactical race, Craig Lee went for it and came out the eventual winner.