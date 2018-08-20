Square Chapel in £65k Lottery windfall

BBC Children in Need has announced that it has awarded a new grant totalling £65,550 to a local project in Halifax working with disadvantaged children and young people.

The new funding will support the project to provide services to disadvantaged young people in the area and means that the charity currently funds 81 projects across West Yorkshire, with more than £6million invested in the region.

Square Chapel Arts Centre has been awarded £65,550, over two years, to deliver a support programme to young people with a learning disability across Calderdale.

The project will run weekly arts and creativity sessions, enable the young people to experience live entertainment such as in theatres, at gigs or festivals and deliver masterclasses run by artists and experts to help develop their skills and inspire them.

Organisers hope attending the project will help the young people to build their confidence and self-esteem, enable them to take part in experiences that they may not normally be able to and encourage them to reach their potential.

Ben Rothera, Associate Producer at Square Chapel Arts Centre said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding from BBC Children in Need which will enable us to run our arts project and make a real difference to the young people here in our community. A big thank you to everyone that has made this possible.”

Elizabeth Myers, Regional Head of the North at BBC Children in Need commented: “Projects like Square Chapel Trust make a positive difference to children and young people, which is why we’re so pleased to be funding their work. In the coming months we look forward to seeing their funding in action.”

The newly awarded grants come as BBC Children in Need celebrates its fundraising total for the 2017 Appeal; £60.7 million.

Speaking of the total, Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, said: “People across the UK should be feeling incredibly proud.

"It is hard to put into words what an enormous impact this money will have on the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK who need it most. To our fantastic supporters who made this possible, and who once again went above and beyond to make a difference: thank you, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. A Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years.

Meanwhile, BBC Children in Need’s Small Grants Programme supports projects for up to three years, and includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year. Both of these programmes are currently open to applications.