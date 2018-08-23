St John Fisher celebrate GCSE success

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy has been celebrating success with its Year 11 GCSE students.

Amongst some of the top results were Sarah Firth, Alice Disken and Alex Hirst pictured below.

Between them they achieved 15 top grades of 9 or 8. The Academy also recognises the individual achievement of one student with 6 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s.

Headteacher Jim Taylor said: “We are delighted to see the high number of Year 11 students returning to enrol for their post-16 studies on the back of their GCSE successes”.