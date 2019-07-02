Staff at Cashino Halifax raise cash to buy young girl’s powered wheelchair

A young girl now has a new wheelchair thanks to the CHIPS Charity and the joint fundraising efforts of customers and staff at Cashino Halifax.

Ivy Wright, 10, has been presented with a new powered wheelchair, which will allow her to move around independently at school and spend more time with her friends.

Ivy’s mum Dayle said: “We live in a very hilly area, so the manual wheelchair causes Ivy to tire easily. We’re so thankful to Cashino and CHIPS for this wheelchair.”

Cashino Halifax venue manager Liz Whitley said: “It’s such a proud moment to know that our efforts are going to make such a huge difference to Ivy and her family’s life. She’s such a lovely girl who deserves this powered wheelchair.”