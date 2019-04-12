Stars come out for night to remember

A standing ovation was given for sporting icons Paula Radcliffe MBE and Steve Cram CBE at a recent charity dinner which raised almost £15,000 for Forget Me Not.

Over 200 people attended the Audience With event at the John Smith’s Stadium recently to enjoy fine dining in the company of the long-distance running legends, hosted by popular local comedian Pete Emmett.

During the evening, Paula and Steve shared fascinating insights into what it takes to be successful, dealing with challenges and how to stay motivated as well as entertaining the guests with tales of sports presenting and beating one’s personal best.

There was also lots of inspiration for anyone thinking about taking on one of Forget Me Not’s running challenges to raise money for the charity.

Thanks to sponsorship of the event from headline sponsors Thornhill Estates and associate sponsors Syngenta, RRG Group, Yorkshire Payments, KSDL, match funding by HSBC, and the generosity of guests on the night, the charity raised almost £15,000. This will support local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

World-record-beating marathon runner, Paula Radcliffe said: “Forget Me Not is clearly a very special charity - doing amazing things for local children and families, all thanks to the support of some incredible people - some of whom I was delighted to meet tonight! I’m thrilled to have been able to take part in this event - thanks to everyone for having me!”

Steve Cram, whose many athletic achievements include six gold medals, said: “What a fantastic evening it’s been!

“So amazing to be able to support this great charity and share some of our sporting experiences with the audience - who asked some great questions!

“A massive well done to everyone involved from Forget Me Not for putting on a night to remember!”

Nicky Armstrong, Forget Me Not’s event co-ordinator, said: “Wow! What a fantastic evening!

“Paula, Steve and Pete were knockout, our guests were very generous and we’ve had some really positive feedback.

“Of course, it wouldn’t have been possible without lots of people putting in lots of effort.”