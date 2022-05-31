Start date confirmed for 2022-23 National League season

The National League has confirmed the start date for the 2022-23 National League season.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:36 pm

The Derbyshire Times is reporting that the new season will begin on Saturday, August 6, which is two weeks earlier than when the 2021-22 season started.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The final day of the 2022-23 season will be on Saturday, April 29, but no official date has been confirmed for when the fixtures will be announced.

It has also been reported that there are no plans for any matches to be rearranged due to the World Cup, but the National League have said they will make decisions regarding any possible disruption on a case-by-case basis.

FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston
National LeagueDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter